Delhi govt requests Centre to allow re-opening of Metro services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a virtual interaction with the traders on Sunday, said that his government has requested the Centre to allow re-opening of the Delhi metro.

“We have requested the Centre to re-open the Delhi metro in a phased manner as the situation in the national capital is improving now. We are hopeful that the Central government will soon take a decision on it,” said Kejriwal.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control and now the economy of the national capital must be brought on the track, he said.

“We have received an idea to launch ‘Delhi Bazaar’ portal. Through this portal, the wholesale market and industries in Delhi would be able to put their product in front of the world,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Anil Baijal allowed opening of the hotels and restaurants earlier this week.

However, the gyms of Delhi will remain closed.

Earlier, the proposal of Delhi government to reopen the hotels was rejected, however, on August 6, Delhi government has sent a fresh proposal to Lieutenant Governor seeking his permission to allow hotels, gymnasium, and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital.

“We again requested the central government, and we are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi government has been approved. Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened,” said Kejriwal.