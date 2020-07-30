Delhi govt sets up panel to inspect hospitals with high Covid-19 deaths

Delhi Government has set up four committees of doctors to inspect those hospitals with a high number of Covid-19 deaths.

The four committees, comprising of specialists, two each from internal medicine and anaesthesia have been constituted.

“There has been a decrease in the number of deaths from Covid-19, however, these committees will examine whether the standard treatment protocols for Covid-19 patients are being followed in the hospitals,” said Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The committee will also analyse the reason for a higher percentage of deaths and the cause of deaths of Covid-19 patients occurring in the ward, he added.

“The names of the doctors in the Central Government Hospitals have been taken from their respective Medical Directors. Each committee will inspect their respective allocated hospitals and give their analysis and suggestions for betterment of Covid-19 patient care services,” said the statement.

The committee will submit its report to the Health Secretary by August 3.