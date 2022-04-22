Delhi Govt sets up panel to revise fares of autos and taxis

New Delhi, April 22

After auto and taxi unions staged protests on Monday and Tuesday over fare revision and rising prices of CNG, the Delhi government announced setting up a committee under the Special Commissioner (STA) on Friday.

The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) have risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. The cost of CNG is currently ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi. The National Capital has presently close to 97,000 autos, including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis and 50,000 economy radio taxis. All of these categories are expected to benefit from the revised fares, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Fare Revision Committee

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner (STA). It comprises DC (Vehicle Inspection Unit/Auto Rickshaw Unit/Taxi Unit), Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, two nominated District Transport Officers (DTOs) and a technical expert.

In addition to this, members of civil society, including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations, commuters and students, are also part of the committee. The Kejriwal government had earlier also issued a notification for revision in fares chargeable by auto-rickshaws in the NCT of Delhi on 12th June 2019 through the formation of a similar Fare Revision Committee.

Fare revision exercise

This step was taken in the wake of rising fuel and CNG prices which have created hardships for drivers and owners of these vehicles, the state government added.

With a fresh hike of ₹2.5 in CNG prices, the members of the auto, taxi, and cab drivers had went on a strike on Monday. The Delhi Government also received various representations from auto and taxi unions, which put forth various demands like increasing fares and subsidies on CNG.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot met with various auto and taxi unions on Tuesday to listen to their demands. The Committee, following these consultations, was notified on Wednesday under Section 67 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which gives the state government the power to issue directions to both the State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities by notification in the official gazette from time to time.

“Kejriwal government understands the plight of drivers and owners who are affected by the rising fuel prices. Over the last 2 days, I have met with many auto and taxi unions and discussed various issues they are facing. The Fare Revision committee has been formulated and directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible.”Gehlot said.

The Minister further added I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike. Meanwhile, I request the taxi owners/drivers on strike to resume their duties so that the Delhi public is not inconvenienced.”