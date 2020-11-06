Delhi govt to impose fine up to ₹1 lakh for bursting firecrackers this season

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday cautioned that bursting or selling firecrackers in the national capital this festival season can attract a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.
Action will be taken under the The Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, he said.
Rai’s remarks comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, including green crackers. The ban will be implemented from November 7 to 30.
The Delhi Environment Minister said that he will convene a meeting on Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban. Representatives of the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee ( DPCC) and the Delhi police are expected to attend this meeting. “While the regular pollution sources in Delhi continue to remain consistent throughout the year, bursting crackers ahead of Diwali and the stubble burning in neighbouring states add to Delhi’s pollution levels. Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, saving people’s lives is more important than the economic aspect of losses borne by cracker traders”, Rai said.
He also announced the setting up of a 15-member panel to monitor the effectiveness of the ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ which promises to turn farm stubble into manure. This has been promoted as a solution for mass stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which adds to the foul air in Delhi every winter
The panel will comprise of MLAs, district level officials and scientists from the Indian Agriculture and Research Institute, Rai said.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...