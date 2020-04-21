Delhi govt to provide free ration to one crore people

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
Delhi government plans to provide free ration to one crore people and made arrangements to ensure food security for the residents in the national capital.
“Food should not be a problem during this time, therefore, we will ensure food security for all the people living in Delhi throughout the period in which they will face the economic impact of corona,” said the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
After some of the journalists were tested corona positive in Maharashtra, Delhi government has also announced a separate centre where journalists can get tested for free.
Kejriwal also emphasised on taking care of elderly as 80 per cent of those who died due to coronavirus were above 50 years of age.
“I would request everyone to take care of their elderly family members,” said Kejriwal.
It may be recalled that Delhi government had on Sunday said that no lockdown relaxation would be given to the citizens till the review meeting on April 27 and all the 11 districts of Delhi will be hotspots.
As many as 12 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been found in Delhi. Therefore, it was decided not to permit any relaxation in the lockdown.
Delhi has also started the use of plasma transfusion on a trial basis to treat coronavirus patients. Some countries that used this treatment have seen good results.
