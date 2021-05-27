Delhi HC allows duty-free import of Amphotericin B

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Following its declaration of imposition of IGST on import of oxygen concentrators as “unconstitutional”, the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, allowed the duty free import of Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medication used to treat black fungus, on furnishing of a bond by the importers and asked the Centre to consider a complete waiver of import duties on the drug.
A Division Bench comprising justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the medicine is required to save the lives of thousands of people suffering from Mucormycosis (black fungus), and the import of the drug should be cleared by the Customs by accepting a bond from the importer without actual payment of import duty till such time as a final decision is taken. “We direct that if any import is made by any person of this drug (Amphotericin B), it shall be allowed on a bond furnished by the importer without the actual duty being paid, till a decision is taken by the Centre. The bond shall have the undertaking that in case the import duty is not waived, the duty shall be paid by the importer,” the bench said.
The issue came up during arguments on a plea by a black fungus patient who was not getting the medicine. The deliberations in the court centred around shortage of Amphotericin B in India, and the possible mechanism of its procurement to treat the large number of black fungus cases. While one of the advocates informed the court that the import duty on the medicine was in the range of 27 per cent, another advocate said it was 78 per cent. The Centre’s counsel said he was not aware of the exact percentage and will inform the court after taking instructions from the competent authority.
Central government standing counsel Kirtiman Singh submitted that the issue of waiving the import duty on such drugs will be communicated to the authorities during the day and that a decision will be taken soon.
The Bench referred to the judgment of Justice Rajiv Shakdher, another judge of the Delhi High Court, holding as unconstitutional the imposition of IGST on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals.
“After Justice Shakdher’s order on IGST, is it even fair for you (Centre) to levy such duties? You should completely waive it. There should be no bottleneck on the import of such things. Waive it for some time at least,” the bench said.
The Centre’s counsel agreed that it could be done temporarily for two-three months.
The Bench orally observed that if apart from the channels explored by the Centre, if any other State government or individual can import the medicine on their own, it should be allowed.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...