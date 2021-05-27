Delhi HC allows duty-free import of Amphotericin B

Following its declaration of imposition of IGST on import of oxygen concentrators as “unconstitutional”, the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, allowed the duty free import of Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medication used to treat black fungus, on furnishing of a bond by the importers and asked the Centre to consider a complete waiver of import duties on the drug.

A Division Bench comprising justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the medicine is required to save the lives of thousands of people suffering from Mucormycosis (black fungus), and the import of the drug should be cleared by the Customs by accepting a bond from the importer without actual payment of import duty till such time as a final decision is taken. “We direct that if any import is made by any person of this drug (Amphotericin B), it shall be allowed on a bond furnished by the importer without the actual duty being paid, till a decision is taken by the Centre. The bond shall have the undertaking that in case the import duty is not waived, the duty shall be paid by the importer,” the bench said.

Shortage of drug

The issue came up during arguments on a plea by a black fungus patient who was not getting the medicine. The deliberations in the court centred around shortage of Amphotericin B in India, and the possible mechanism of its procurement to treat the large number of black fungus cases. While one of the advocates informed the court that the import duty on the medicine was in the range of 27 per cent, another advocate said it was 78 per cent. The Centre’s counsel said he was not aware of the exact percentage and will inform the court after taking instructions from the competent authority.

Central government standing counsel Kirtiman Singh submitted that the issue of waiving the import duty on such drugs will be communicated to the authorities during the day and that a decision will be taken soon.

The Bench referred to the judgment of Justice Rajiv Shakdher, another judge of the Delhi High Court, holding as unconstitutional the imposition of IGST on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals.

“After Justice Shakdher’s order on IGST, is it even fair for you (Centre) to levy such duties? You should completely waive it. There should be no bottleneck on the import of such things. Waive it for some time at least,” the bench said.

The Centre’s counsel agreed that it could be done temporarily for two-three months.

The Bench orally observed that if apart from the channels explored by the Centre, if any other State government or individual can import the medicine on their own, it should be allowed.