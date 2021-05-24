Delhi HC asks drug controller to begin enquiry

The Delhi High Court, on a plea seeking registration of FIRs aganst political leaders for allegedly hoarding Covid-19 medicines, has asked the drug controller to conduct an investigation and submit a status report within the week. The politicians involved are BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and two AAP MLAs, Preeti Tomar and Praveen Kumar.

“Since the aspects in relation to violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act fall within the domain of the drug controller, let the documents collected be placed at the disposal of the drug controller. The drug controller may conduct investigation/inquiry and file a status report within a week from today,” said a Bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

For cricketer-turned-politicianGautam Gambhir, the judges observed that while there may be good intent behind distributing medicines during the pandemic, the gesture inadvertently constitutes a “disservice”.

“Gautam Gambhir must have done it with best of intentions. We are not doubting his intentions. He has been a national player of our country. Our question is whether it is responsible behaviour when the medicine is in short supply…We are not doubting his intentions, but the way he has gone about it, he has actually done a disservice, unintentionally may be. This was not the way that you buy from the market so many strips, certainly not,”said the Bench.

The PIL leading to court proceedings questioned how politicians are able to procure in huge quantity and distribute medicines even as patients run from pillar to post to get them. The Bench perused the status report of Delhi Police, which said that Gambhir had purchased 2,628 strips of Fabiflu, used for treating Covid-19 patients, on the prescription of Dr Manish of Sanjay Garg Hospital, and while 2,343 strips were distributed to patients, the remaining 285 strips were deposited with Delhi Government’s Director General of Health Services for distribution, in view of the court’s earlier order. “The aspect which needs to be examined is how such a large quantity of Fabiflu was authorised to be purchased in retail as the medicine was in grave short supply at the relevant time.

“We can take judicial notice of this fact as we have been hearing this matter for a considerable time now. It also needs examination as to how these medicines were distributed to several patients or attendants by Dr Manish of Sanjay Garg hospital,” the Bench said, noting that the payment for the medicines was made through Gambhir’s foundation.

Supporting documents

The court noted that though the supporting documents have not been filed by the police, the concerned DCP stated they have collected them during the enquiry. “We would like you (drug controller) to tell us what enquiry you have done. Here there is a very clear case made out. Tell us under what provisions action is required to be taken and against whom. All this has to be done by the drug controller and not by the Delhi Police, as per the Supreme Court’s order,” said the Bench.

Noting the submissions of the counsel for the Drug Controller, the Bench said it appeared the drug controller is presently not well versed with its statutory powers in relation to enquiry or investigation or prosecution of cases, and directed the Law Department of Delhi government to ensure that necessary expertise is provided and listed the matter for further hearing on May 31.