Delhi HC to Centre: Pay ₹14-cr arbitral award to Panacea Biotech

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre to release an arbitral award of over ₹14 crore along with interest to Panacea Biotech which is manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine -- Sputnik V -- in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
While ordering the release of the award, a bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri expressed anguish over the vaccine shortage even as the Central government says the best way to fight the pandemic is to vaccinate the entire population.
“Today, we are a bit anguished with the way things have transpired during the second wave. As a responsible citizen you also would be anguished. Vaccine shortage is hitting each and everyone. Even today, vaccines are not available in Delhi…You have good products in India, a little hand holding will work,” the bench said.
Also read: Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G
It added that someone from Russia has been able to locate infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh but the Centre has failed to do so.
The High Court’s remarks came on a plea by the Delhi-based Panacea Biotech seeking to modify a July 2020 order, by which the firm had undertaken not to prosecute further the proceedings instituted by them in relation to an arbitral award, running into crores of rupees in its favour against the Centre.
The company, in its fresh application, sought release of the arbitral award saying it needs funds at the earliest in the larger interest of humanity as it has already manufactured trial batches of Covid vaccine Sputnik V in collaboration with RDIF and the process of manufacturing scale-up batches is on.
The Court directed the Centre to release the arbitral award of over ₹14 crore along with interest from 2012 to Panacea Biotec for manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine in India subject to the condition that the company obtains permission from the Government to manufacture the vaccine. The Court also said the release of the amount, awarded to the company by the arbitral tribunal, will also be subject to the undertaking of the firm that 20 per cent of its sale proceeds of Sputnik V will be deposited with the court’s registry till the awarded amount is secured.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...