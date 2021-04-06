Delhi imposes night curfew till April 30 as Covid-19 cases rise

Faced with a surge in daily Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Government has imposed night curfew between 10 pm and 5 pm till April 30. However, essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed.

The previous time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 so as to discourage large gatherings for celebration of New Year’s Day.

The latest decision to impose night curfew comes at a time when Delhi reported over 3,500 new daily cases for each of the last four days. On Monday, the positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, for the first time crossing the 5 per cent mark.

The proposal to impose night curfew was sent to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Monday, sources said.

Review meetings

The Delhi Government move comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation with State chief ministers on Thursday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will have a review meeting with representatives of 11 States where the infections are high, Tuesday evening.

Delhi has added 17,532 new cases in the last five days, official data showed. Since April 1, as many as 69 deaths have been reported. The national capital saw 117 deaths in March and 58 deaths in February,

On Monday, Delhi reported 3,548 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 6,79,962. With 15 more fatalities, the overall death toll jumped to 11,096.