The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹52.24 crore belonging to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the case of Delhi liquor scam.

Other than Sisodia, the assets attached are of Amandeep Singh Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, Gautam Malhotra, son of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra, and others, stated the ED.

The ED said two immovable properties attached are of Manish Sisodia and his wife, Seema Sisodia. Similarly, the ED attached the land/flats of Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Together the value of the immovable property calculated by the ED is ₹7.29 crore.

This is the second provisional attachment order issued by the ED in this case. The first order was for immovable and movable properties worth ₹76.54 crore of accused Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others. The total value of attachments in the case is ₹128.78 crore and the proceeds of crime are at least of ₹1,934 crore, said the ED. So far, the ED has arrested 12 persons and has filed five prosecution complaints.

A special court here Friday gave ED four days custody of businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused declared prosecution witness in the same Delhi liquor scam being probed by the CBI. The ED, however, had sought week-long custody of Arora because his interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the matter.