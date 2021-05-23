Delhi lockdown extended by one week: CM Kejriwal

The sharp fall in new Covid-19 cases in recent days notwithstanding, the Delhi government has decided to extend lockdown by one more week, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

The lockdown, which was last extended to May 24 (5 am), will now be extended till May 31, he said at a digital press briefing.

This will be the fifth extension after Kejriwal first imposed a lockdown on April 20 in view of sharp surge in Covid19 cases. After hitting a daily caseload of 28,500 as of April 28, the number of daily new infections had seen a sharp slide, especially in the most recent week. Kejriwal said that the daily infections in the last 24 hours to Sunday stood at 1,600, much lower than about 2,200 cases seen on Saturday.

"Our battle with Corona still remains although daily cases have come down. We are still seeing more than 1000 cases. The consensus that has emerged after my discussion with several people is that we should not let go of the gains made in recent weeks by unlocking and therefore government has decided to extend the lockdown by one more week", Kejriwal said.

He highlighted that Delhi may look at a phased re-opening from May 31 if the same trend of falling caseload in new infections continued in the coming week.

Although the intensity of corona is coming down in the capital, there is still a vaccine shortage. "Iam confident we will find a solution to the vaccine shortage problem", he said.