Delhi logs 375 deaths on Friday, daily new Covid-19 infections spikes

The national capital Delhi’s daily Covid-19 death toll, which has been a picture of worry, saw some moderation on Friday with death count coming at 375, lower than the all time high of 395 seen on Thursday.

The daily death count on Tuesday and Wednesday stood at 381 and 368 respectively.

However, the number of new Covid-19 infections shot up to 27,047 in the last 24 hours to Friday, higher than 24,235 seen in previous day, the Delhi State Health Bulletin released on late Friday evening showed. This was the highest new infections count this week. While Monday and Tuesday saw new infections of 20,201 and 24,149 respectively, the daily count on Wednesday had come in at 25,986 cases.

In the last 17 days alone, Delhi has added near 4 lakh positive cases, sending the entire creaking healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

The numbers of tests conducted on Friday stood at 82,745, higher than 73,851 in the previous day.

In all, there are 99,361 active cases as of Friday, while daily positivity rate stood at 32.69 per cent. Roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.70 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 37,223 containment zones in Delhi.

Delhi had Sunday extended by a week its lockdown measure as the city State’s health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new COVID19 cases along with shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Already, Delhi Government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 oxygen plants from France so as to help address the medical oxygen shortage in the city in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.