Delhi Metro announces new guidelines before resumption of service

As Delhi Metro readies to restart services in a graded manner from September 7, the country’s largest metro has put in place rules to limit transmission of Covid-19 infection. They include no cash for tickets, limited hours of travel, and limited capacity in trains, lifts and escalators. Parking facilities will be operational, but feeder buses will not ply. In the first few days, services will start in certain routes and for four hours twice a day.

Initially, entry and exit of passengers will be permitted only through one or two identified gates at each station. All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry point itself, stated DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation). Passengers can carry only small-sized hand sanitisers (of up to 30 ml quantity).

Auto thermal screening cum hand sanitisation machines have been installed at 45 major stations, while the remaining stations will have ‘auto sanitiser dispensers’ for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by ‘thermal guns’. This will be facilitated by DMRC or security personnel near the entry point, it added.

Capacity of people in not just trains, but lifts and escalators will also be limited. “Only 2-3 persons at a time will be allowed to use lift depending on the capacity of the lift. Similarly, passengers will be required to stand on alternate steps on escalators to maintain social distancing,” stated DMRC.

Contact points

All human contact areas — lift buttons, escalator hand rails, AFC gates’ touch points, customer handling points — will be disinfected at stations every four hours or earlier as required. DMRC has said that to buy smart cards, only electronic mode of payment will be used and vending machines will not accept cash.

For last mile connectivity, parking facilities will be operationalised, but feeder bus services will not start. Crowd management, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras installed at stations and trains.

A team of around 800 officials will ensure the cleanliness and orderliness inside stations during revenue hours, said DMRC. In addition, they will regulate/stop entry of passengers to the station in case of crowd build-up and violation of social-distancing norms.

Outlets or shops inside metro stations will be permitted to operate as per government guidelines and subject to fulfilment of social-distancing norms, said DMRC.

Trains will not stop at stations in containment zone and such stations will remain closed for public. Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered by the passengers.