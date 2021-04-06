Delhi Metro: Entry limited to essential service passenger post 10 PM

In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting Tuesday, entry in Metro from 10 pm to 5 am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid identities by Delhi Metro or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, stated a DMRC release.

Delhi has imposed a night curfew due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in the essential category, to complete journey and reach their destination by 10 pm, as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till April 30 or further orders whichever is earlier.