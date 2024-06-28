The much-awaited arrival of rain in Delhi-NCR was marked by wide-scale water-logging, miles-long traffic snarls and power cuts. The heavy downpour also led to some incidents including collapse of Delhi airport’s Terminal -1 roof leading to loss of life and property.

The record downpour brought the city to a standstill with people taking to social media platforms complaining about water-logged roads and submerged vehicles. Thousands of commuters were stranded in various parts of the city, not being able to make it to office or missing flights. The heavy rains has also begun impacting supply of drinking water.

“Due to backflow of rain water during heavy rain in the morning on June 28, the clear water pump house developed a major fault resulting in complete stoppage of pumping. Due to this, evening water supply from Chandrawal WW-II got affected on 28th June,. 2024 and further water supply will remain affected on 29th June, .2024 also,” the Delhi Jal Board stated on X.

Emergency meeting

Chairing an emergency meeting, Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena took stock of the situation and directed officials to take immediate steps for easing the situation. “It is shocking that the Flood Control Order & desilting of drains that should have been issued and completed by 15th June, 2024, are yet pending. The Flood Control Order, normally issued after the Apex Committee meeting chaired by Hon’ble CM is pending with the Hon’ble Minister,” he stated on X.

Later in the day in a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi said ,”It was after 1936 that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. It means, out of total monsoon rainfall (800 mm) in Delhi, 25 per cent rain occurred in just 24 hours. Due to this reason, drain overflow happened in several areas and it took time for the water to drain out.”

She said that it has been decided that a 24x7 control room will be set up and will be manned by officials of the MCD and PWD. “ Every department will form a quick response team. All the water-pumps will be checked and the status of mobile pumps will also be reviewed,” she added. The Government of NCT, Delhi (GNCTD) has asked traffic police, MLAs, Councillors and Corporators to provide a list of water-logged places to be able to provide relief to citizens.

Key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, were flooded and closed. There were reports of water-logging at homes and roads in several parts of the city including Lutyens Delhi, Hauz Khas, South Extension and Mayur Vihar. Citizens showed videos of wading in waist-deep water. Member of Parliaments Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor also put up videos of areas near their homes being flooded.

“Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water — every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, ruined. Apparently the storm water drains in the neighbourhood are all clogged so the water had no place to go. And they switched off the electricity since 6 am for fear of electrocuting people,” said Shashi Tharoor on X..

