Delhi new Covid-19 cases hits grim milestone of 5,100 on Tuesday

The national capital Delhi recorded new Covid-19 cases of 5,100 on Tuesday, the highest daily count this year, official data showed.

The spike in daily Covid-19 cases in recent days had prompted the Delhi government to announce on Tuesday a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

As many as 17 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,113, official data released by the health department on Tuesday showed.

Delhi has conducted a record 1.03 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. This included 69,667 RT-PCR and 33,786 rapid antigen tests. The case positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent, lower than 5.54 per cent in previous day. Delhi had reported 3,548 cases and 15 deaths on Monday. On Sunday, as many as 4,033 new cases and 21 deaths were reported.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Entry limited to essential service passenger post 10 PM

The latest health bulletin showed the number of active cases at 17,332 on Tuesday, up from 14,589 a day before.

Delhi currently has 8,120 Covid-19 beds and about 3,558 (44 per cent) are occupied. The occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds with and without a ventilator stood at 60 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far. He said that a record 87,678 people have been vaccinated in one day. He also said that orders have been issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for Covid-19 positive cases in both private and Delhi government hospitals, Jain said. As many as 33 hospitals under the Delhi government are having a 24 hour vaccine facility.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations on Tuesday stood at 76,642 (as of 6 pm). This was lower than 87,678 vaccinations seen in the previous day.