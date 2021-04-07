Delhi new Covid-19 cases hits grim milestone of 5,100 on Tuesday

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The national capital Delhi recorded new Covid-19 cases of 5,100 on Tuesday, the highest daily count this year, official data showed.
The spike in daily Covid-19 cases in recent days had prompted the Delhi government to announce on Tuesday a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.
As many as 17 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,113, official data released by the health department on Tuesday showed.
Delhi has conducted a record 1.03 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. This included 69,667 RT-PCR and 33,786 rapid antigen tests. The case positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent, lower than 5.54 per cent in previous day. Delhi had reported 3,548 cases and 15 deaths on Monday. On Sunday, as many as 4,033 new cases and 21 deaths were reported.
Also read: Delhi Metro: Entry limited to essential service passenger post 10 PM
The latest health bulletin showed the number of active cases at 17,332 on Tuesday, up from 14,589 a day before.
Delhi currently has 8,120 Covid-19 beds and about 3,558 (44 per cent) are occupied. The occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds with and without a ventilator stood at 60 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far. He said that a record 87,678 people have been vaccinated in one day. He also said that orders have been issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for Covid-19 positive cases in both private and Delhi government hospitals, Jain said. As many as 33 hospitals under the Delhi government are having a 24 hour vaccine facility.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations on Tuesday stood at 76,642 (as of 6 pm). This was lower than 87,678 vaccinations seen in the previous day.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...