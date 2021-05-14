Delhi: Now, above 45 years of age can receive Covid vaccination at all centres without online booking

In a big relief for Delhiites who are 45+, the Delhi government has issued directives to institute walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years of age in all centres of Delhi. This decision came at a review meeting—chaired by Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia—on Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday evening.

“After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination in all vaccination centres of Delhi for individuals above 45 years of age. Further we have also taken a decision to shift vaccination centres from hospitals to Delhi government school centres for citizens above 45 years of age”, Sisodia said.

It may be recalled that vaccination centres were set up in Delhi government schools and inoculation was initiated on May 3 for citizens between 18 to 45 years of age. The same such centres will be utilised for inoculating citizens above 45 years. “Inclusivity and accessibility are key to ensure a successful mass vaccination drive in Delhi”, Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is planning to quickly scale up vaccination centres in Delhi, establish centres in every part of the national capital while ensuring that all centres have all the required materials to vaccinate a large number of people in a short span of time. These centres will be open six days a week barring Sunday, he added.