National

Delhi: Now, above 45 years of age can receive Covid vaccination at all centres without online booking

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia   -  PTI

The decision was taken by the Delhi government following issues of internet accessibility and difficulty in registering online slots

In a big relief for Delhiites who are 45+, the Delhi government has issued directives to institute walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years of age in all centres of Delhi. This decision came at a review meeting—chaired by Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia—on Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday evening.

“After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination in all vaccination centres of Delhi for individuals above 45 years of age. Further we have also taken a decision to shift vaccination centres from hospitals to Delhi government school centres for citizens above 45 years of age”, Sisodia said.

It may be recalled that vaccination centres were set up in Delhi government schools and inoculation was initiated on May 3 for citizens between 18 to 45 years of age. The same such centres will be utilised for inoculating citizens above 45 years. “Inclusivity and accessibility are key to ensure a successful mass vaccination drive in Delhi”, Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is planning to quickly scale up vaccination centres in Delhi, establish centres in every part of the national capital while ensuring that all centres have all the required materials to vaccinate a large number of people in a short span of time. These centres will be open six days a week barring Sunday, he added.

Published on May 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Delhi
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.