Delhi poll campaign heats up as BJP targets Congress, AAP

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
The campaign for Delhi polls has picked up with the BJP targeting the Congress by taking up the report of a Special Investigation Team headed by retired justice SN Dhingra on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the AAP for the “delay” in executing the death penalty in the Nirbhaya case.
BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here on Thursday that the Dhingra panel report makes it clear that the Congress was least interested in ensuring justice for the victims of the riots.
Javadekar, citing the report, said it was not a riot but a “worst kind of genocide” targeting Sikhs. He said only one FIR was filed on more than 500 cases of murder near Sultanpur and one Investigation Officer was assigned to probe all those cases. He said the Centre will deliver justice to Sikhs and has already told the apex court that there will be action based on the panel’s recommendations.
He said the reason for police inaction and escalation of violence was a statement by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and alleged that Congress leaders such as Sam Pitroda still justify the violence. “The SIT report shows that the hands of the Congress are with murderers,” he said. “The Congress never took any interest in the probe. In fact, it did the exact opposite and protected the accused,” he added.
On the Nirbhaya case, Javadekar said, the AAP government took more than two-and-a-half years to serve notice to the convicts after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against the death sentence in 2017. “Had the AAP government acted swiftly, the culprits would have been hanged by now and the nation would have got justice,” he said.
Denying the charge, the AAP said the BJP is spreading a lie. “Whatever delay is taking place, the BJP is responsible and that is why instead of misleading people, the Union Minister should apologise for ignoring such a sensitive matter,” AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...