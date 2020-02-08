National

Delhi polls: 54% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 08, 2020 Published on February 08, 2020

Voters coming out of a polling booth after casting their vote   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 54 per cent by 5 pm on Saturday, poll officials said.

There was a rise in the voting percentage after initial sluggishness, especially in morning hours.

“The polling percentage recorded till 5 pm is 54.14 per cent,” a Delhi CEO official said.

Of the 11 districts, northeast Delhi recorded a turnout of 63.4 per cent, the highest, while New Delhi saw 44.29 per cent, the lowest.

