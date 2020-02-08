Delhi polls: 54% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 54 per cent by 5 pm on Saturday, poll officials said.
There was a rise in the voting percentage after initial sluggishness, especially in morning hours.
“The polling percentage recorded till 5 pm is 54.14 per cent,” a Delhi CEO official said.
Of the 11 districts, northeast Delhi recorded a turnout of 63.4 per cent, the highest, while New Delhi saw 44.29 per cent, the lowest.
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...