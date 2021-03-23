Delhi records 1,101 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi has recorded 1,101 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, higher than 888 cases seen on Monday.

This new Covid-19 case count of 1,101 is the steepest rise so far this year. It is also the fourth straight day when new infections had surpassed the 800-mark.

According to a Delhi health department bulletin, as many as 84,237 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This was substantially higher than 67,418 tests performed the previous day.

There were four Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s overall death toll to 10,967.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned public celebrations for the upcoming Holi, Navaratri festivals.