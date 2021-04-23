Delhi records 306 daily deaths on Thursday

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The national capital Delhi recorded 306 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday (last 24 hours) — the highest ever daily count since the beginning of the pandemic last year. There were 249 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, according to official data.
As many as 26,169 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 9,56,348, the Delhi state health bulletin released on Thursday evening showed.
The test positivity rate of new cases jumped to an alarming level of 36.24 per cent, the highest till now. This indicates that 36 persons out of every hundred tested are turning Covid positive.
The daily new cases count of 26,169 was higher then the number of 24,638 reported on Wednesday.
Maharashtra: E-pass system reintroduced for emergency travel during curbs
On Thursday, a total of 72,208 tests were done, the bulletin showed. In all, there are 91, 618 active cases and 8,51,537 People have recovered. As many as 53,673 beneficiaries took Covid-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours. Only 15 ICU beds were vacant and out of the total 20,431 beds for Covid-19, only 10.4 per cent were vacant.
Several Delhi hospitals with Covid-19 patients have in the last few days sent out distress calls to the Delhi government over the medical oxygen shortages at their facilities.
Delhi government, which has managed to get an increase in daily quota to 480 tonnes from 378 tonnes earlier, is still facing political headwinds with the administration in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, whose officials had purportedly restricted trucks from leaving the oxygen refilling units.
The situation on movement of medical oxygen has somewhat improved with the latest intervention and directives of the Union Home Ministry on Thursday, sources said.
Revised clinical guidance for management of Covid-19 patients-April 22, 2021
