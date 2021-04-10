Delhi records 7,897 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

The answer is blowing in the wind
The national capital Delhi recorded 7,897 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a Delhi Health Department Bulletin said on Saturday.
This is lower than the 8,521 cases recorded in the previous day.
As many as 39 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the city's death toll to 11,235. As many as 39 fatalities were reported for Friday.
Meanwhile, total tests conducted in the last 24 hours (as of Saturday) stood at 77,374 with the test positivity rate at 10.21 per cent.
Test positivity rate is the number of positive cases from those tested for the infection.
Delhi has already imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. On Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered all Delhi schools to be shut till further orders.
On Saturday, Kejriwal ruled out a lockdown, but said that new restrictions will soon be imposed.
Meanwhile, in order to meet the demand for increased manpower during the ongoing pandemic, the Delhi government hospitals have been directed to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors. "The situation demands for all hands on the deck and we hope to fight this surge soon," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Delhi currently has 5,236 containment zones. While the number of active cases stood at 28,773, the cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.63per cent.
In a series of fresh restrictions, the Delhi government has prohibited all social/ political/sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious/ festival and other gatherings and congregations.
While up to 20 persons will be allowed at funerals/last rites, up to 50 persons are allowed marriage related gatherings. Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Transportation by Delhi metro has been allowed with 50 per cent of capacity of metro coach.
Also, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
Private offices/ organisations have been advised to follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible.
While all schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed, the Delhi government has said that online/ distance learning would continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.
The stadia for organising sports events would be allowed without spectators.
For intra-state bus movements, the capacity has been capped at 50 per cent at one time inside the bus.
