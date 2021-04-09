Delhi records 8,521 new Covid-19 cases in biggest one-day spike this year

The national capital Delhi recorded 8,521 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a Delhi Health Department Bulletin said on Friday.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in Delhi in a day since November 11 last year.

As many as 39 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the city's death toll to 11,196. As many as 24 fatalities were reported on Thursday, higher than 20 deaths recorded on the previous day

Meanwhile, the total tests conducted in the last 24 hours (as of Friday) stood at a record 1,09,398, with the test positivity rate at 7.79 per cent.

The total new cases tally released for Friday was much higher than the 7,437 seen on the previous day.

The test positivity rate is the number of positive cases from those tested for the infection.

Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. On Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered all schools to remain shut till further orders.

Delhi currently has 4,768 containment zones. While the number of active cases stood at 26,631, the cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.6 per cent.