Delhi residents will have e-Health card by August 2021: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the health officials to ensure the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and e-Health card in the hospitals of the State government.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) —to be implemented in all the Delhi government hospitals by August 2021–will provide effective healthcare services to the Delhi residents, in the most efficient manner, through technologically empowered healthcare processes.

The Chief Minister, who took a review meeting on Tuesday, said that with the coming of the e-health card, the healthcare facilities will be extended to all and this will be convinient to the residents of Delhi seeking treatment in the government hospitals.

The health officials gave a presentation for the HIMS implementation and issuing of the e-health cards. Under HIMS, various features such as web portal, mobile app will be launched to store a database of the Delhi residents’ health information.

HIMS seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services and processes will be brought under the system.

As far as the deployment model is concerned, the entire system will be on the cloud and digitized. This will enable the citizens to avail information on one platform, which will help in emergency cases. With this, Delhi will become the only State to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future.

“It is our duty to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the Delhi citizens. This management system should be able to provide all the healthcare facilities to them. By 2021, every resident of Delhi should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of the government healthcare services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS”, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will also be issuing an e-health card to all, which will be a QR based card to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of every patient. Through the card, the residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programs, and the card will also be integrated with the Health Information Management System for smooth information exchange.

There will also be a Centralized Health Helpline, for extension of uninterrupted healthcare facilities to the residents. The Delhi government will set up a call centre to provide the patients with Tele counselling, address information requests, address queries and complaints, and follow-ups.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “To ensure an effective reach of healthcare facilities to all, we will also link the call centre facilities to the app launched under the HIMS. This will resolve the issues effectively. This system will also ensure the availability of a doctor for the people 24x7”