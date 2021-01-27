Delhi returns to normalcy; farmers continue protests

Normalcy returned to the areas near Red Fort and the Income Tax Office junction here on Wednesday after incidents of violence on Tuesday. The police managed to clear the areas by Tuesday night and has closed these areas to traffic.

The Delhi Police has issued traffic directions, asking people to avoid roads such as NH 9 and NH 24 that connect the city with other States. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad have been advised to go via Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND Flyway, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also regulated entry and exit in metro stations such as Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

Meanwhile, farmers’ leaders maintained that they will continue their protests. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will meet to assess the situation during the day.