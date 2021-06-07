Delhi rolls out new campaign to get people vaccinated at their polling booths

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that door-to-door vaccination would be started soon in the national capital and all people above 45 years of age would be vaccinated at their polling booth level in the coming four weeks.
“We are starting a ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated and door-to-door vaccination would be done soon. In four weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated,” said Kejriwal.
It has been observed that not many people are coming to the vaccination centres. Therefore, a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be visiting every house in the next two days and give a slot for vaccination. They will also convince those who don’t want to get vaccinated or are hesitant to get the jab to go in for the inoculation. The campaign will start from Monday (June 7) with 70 wards, he added.
Kejriwal said that there are 57 lakh people in the 45+ age group in Delhi. Of this, 27 lakh have already been vaccinated with the first dose and the remaining will get vaccinated at their polling booths. “People in the 45+ age group were not coming to vaccination centres on their own. So we will now visit their homes,” he said.
Meanwhile, amid a further dip in daily Covid-19 case count, the national capital has started the unlocking process from Monday. Malls and markets have been opened on an odd-even basis and metro has started operations with 50 per cent capacity.
