Delhi sanitation workers to get free safety kits

New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in the national capital.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium, he said it feels dejected to hear about the deaths of sanitation workers.

“We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kits to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen,” Kejriwal said.

Around 4,000 workers joined the workshop. “We have organised one-day workshop to enhance the skills of sanitation workers and make them aware about the use of safety kits. There are around 12,000 sanitation workers with DJB and around 4,000 joined the workshop,” said Vice-Chairman of DJB Dinesh Mohaniya.

“Earlier, there were only 50 per cent sewer lines in Delhi and in our tenure, it has gone up to 80 per cent,” the Chief Minister claimed.

