Delhi schools to remain closed till October 31: Sisodia

The Delhi Government on Sunday announced that all schools in the national capital to remain closes till October 31.

“All schools in Delhi to stay closed till October 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he understands the concern of parents and we should not put students health at risk,” said Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, Delhi.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued unlock 5 guidelines regarding opening of schools, colleges, education and coaching institutions.

“For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT government have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner,” said the new guidelines.

It further added that the decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the conditions including online learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

“Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be issued by Education Departments of States/ Union Territories,” said the guidelines.

Regarding Colleges reopening

Meanwhile, Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation.