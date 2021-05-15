Delhi sets up Oxygen Concentrator Banks, introduces door delivery service for those in home isolation: Kejriwal

Oxygen concentrator banks have been set up in each district of the national capital to ensure timely access of medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister said on Saturday.

Each such bank will have 200 oxygen concentrators and they will be home delivered in two hours for those in home isolation. This service is being extended by the Delhi government in partnership with Ola Foundation and GiveIndia, Kejriwal said in a digital press conference.

“Even patients who have returned home after COVID-19 treatment can avail this service. Any patient who wants to avail the service can dial the helpline number – 1031 – to get added to the list of patients isolated at their homes,” he added.

Drop in Covid infections

Meanwhile Kejriwal also said that there has been a further drop in new Covid cases and Delhi has in the last 24 hours reported 6,500 infections as compared to 8,500 in the previous day. The test positivity rate has also come down to 11 per cent as compare to 12 per cent in on Friday.

“While we hope that Delhi won’t see a surge again, we are not letting our guards down and are prepared from our end. In the last 15 days, we have added more than thousand ICU beds in the city. Our doctors and engineers have set a precedent and have worked really hard,” he added.

Despite the sharp drop in new COVID-19 infections daily tally in the recent days, the Delhi government is widely expected to further extend the lockdown from May 17 by another week. The traders community however want the Delhi government to reopen partially from Monday instead of extending the lockdown completely.