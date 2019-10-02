Delhi students set world record in lighting largest number of solar lamps

Close to five thousand children participated in the world record to assemble and light the largest of Solar lamps.

“The number of participants in this record is more than five thousand and exact number will be released soon by the officials from Guinness Book of World Records who were present at the event,” a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The event was held in a special homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

Another world record in the category of 'environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place' was also attempted at the event.