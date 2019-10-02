National

Delhi students set world record in lighting largest number of solar lamps

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Close to five thousand children participated in the world record to assemble and light the largest of Solar lamps.

“The number of participants in this record is more than five thousand and exact number will be released soon by the officials from Guinness Book of World Records who were present at the event,” a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The event was held in a special homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

Another world record in the category of 'environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place' was also attempted at the event.

 

