Delhi to begin gradual unlocking from May 31: Kejriwal

The national capital Delhi, which is recovering from the second wave of Covid-19, will begin the unlocking process from Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said on Friday.
The ongoing lockdown will last till Monday (May 31) 5 am and and the unlocking process in the city will be done in a “gradual manner” from that day, he said addressing a digital press conference. To begin with, keeping the interests of the daily wage workers in mind, the Delhi government has decided to permit construction activities and also reopen factories from Monday, he said.
Covid-19: India’s daily case count continues to ease, reports 1.86 lakh cases on May 28
It maybe recalled that that in the wake of a sharp surge in Covid cases in April, the Delhi government had on April 20 announced a lockdown for six days and then extended it by a week to May 3, followed by week long extensions till May 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st. In effect, the week-long lockdown had seen five extensions.
From a daily new infection caseload of 28,000 and daily test positivity ratio of 30 per cent on April 28, the new cases in Delhi has come down to less than 1,200. On Friday, Delhi reported around 1,100 cases and the positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent, Kejriwal said.
Delhi Govt notifies Black Fungus as an epidemic disease
He said that the decision to gradually unlock Delhi came after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal here on Friday. The Delhi Chief Minister is the Vice chairperson of DDMA.
