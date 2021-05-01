Delhi to begin vaccination for 18-44 years from Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi government will begin from Monday Covid vaccination of people between 18-44 years, Arvind Kejriwal said.

“We have already got 4.5 lakh doses. We are distributing it in various districts. We will start vaccination in a big scale from Monday morning”, Kejriwal said after launching the vaccination drive in a “symbolic way” from a vaccination centre at a polyclinic in Saraswati Vihar in the capital on Saturday.

Kejriwal requested people to take online appointments and register themselves before coming to the vaccination centres. “ Please don’t line up at vaccination centres without appointment and registration”, he said.

Delhi government has already given orders to procure 1.34 crore doses — 67 lakh each from the two vaccine makers (Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin)).

Kejriwal had recently expressed confidence that Delhi would be able to vaccinate the entire set of people between 18-44years in three months.

Hospitals still short of oxygen

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday said that Delhi hospitals are still faced with acute shortage medical oxygen and many of them are sending SOS to him. “Several hospitals have today me that they may have to remove patients. Delhi needs oxygen. I request all decision makers to help Delhi out in this difficult situation.

He said that the situation is difficult as Delhi is not getting the allotted daily quota of 490 tonnes. As against requirement of 976 tonnes per day, Delhi got 312 tonnes on Friday, he said. If oxygen requirements are met, then 9,000 additional oxygenated beds can come up in 24 hours, but there is no oxygen, he added.