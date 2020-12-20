Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor to cost ₹1,71,000 cr

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
The proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor via Ayodhya, to be built in 2026-30, will cost ₹1,71,000 crore, according to estimates in the draft national rail plan document.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has already started the initial studies by using laser-technology for this corridor to speed up the detailed project report study.
The HSR corridors to which the draft proposes fund allotment till 2031 include: the 855-km stretch between Delhi and Varanasi via Ayodhya; Varanasi to Patna (250 km at a cost of ₹50,000 crore), Patna to Kolkata (530 km, ₹1.06 lakh crore) and Delhi-Ahmedabad via Udaipur (886 km, ₹1.77 lakh crore). Overall, between 2026 and 2031, investment in 2,521 km of HSR with a cost of ₹5.04 lakh crore is proposed.
The proposed corridors are more-or-less same as those that are part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). In addition, the National Rail Pipeline has proposed certain extensions or new for enhancing HSR outreach and providing connectivity to other towns, according to the draft. For instance, Delhi-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi HSR corridor is recommended to route via Ayodhya due to religious tourism potential, although a final word on this is awaited.
Between 2031 and 2041, projects proposed to be taken up are: Hyderabad to Bangalore (618 km, ₹1.23 lakh crore); Nagpur to Varanasi (855 km, ₹1.71 lakh crore). These are a total of 1,473 km HSR lines involving a cost of ₹2.94 lakh crore.
Between 2041-51, the HSR projects proposed to be taken up are: Mumbai to Nagpur (789 km, ₹1.57 lakh crore); Mumbai to Hyderabad (709 km, ₹1.41 lakh crore); Patna to Guwahati (850 km; ₹1.7 lakh crore); Delhi to Amritsar via Chandigarh (485 km, ₹97,000 crore); Amritsar - Pathankot - Jammu (190 km, ₹38,000 crore) and Chennai to Mysuru via Bangalore (462 km, ₹92,400 crore). These are a total of 3,485 km of HSR with a cost of ₹6.97 lakh crore.
Among extensions proposed, Delhi-Chandigarh- Ludhiana-Jalandhar- Amritsar HSR Corridor is recommended to be extended to Jammu via Pathankot for enhancing regional connectivity and for giving economic boost to the Jammu and Pathankot region. It will cater to the religious tourism potential of Vaishno Devi Shrine and other places.
The draft NRP has allocated the largest chunk (40 per cent) of overall rail investment amount of₹38.2 lakh crore till 2050 to high-speed rail (HSR) projects. The draft will be finalised after receiving comments from various Ministries.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...