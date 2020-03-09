National

Delhi violence: Man arrested for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was arrested on Monday for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said. The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi
