Delhi Weather & Temperature Today, Delhi Air Quality Pollution Live Updates November 18, 2024: Delhi’s air quality worsened to the ‘severe plus’ category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, came into force in the morning.
The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.
- November 18, 2024 11:26
Delhi pollution Live updates: Labourers walk along the Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Labourers walk along the Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2024_000024B)
- November 18, 2024 11:21
Delhi Pollution Updates Live: Delhi suffocating under thick, toxic, red blanket of pollution: AQI India on Twitter
- November 18, 2024 11:08
Delhi pollution Live updates: stubble burning contributed as much as 40% to delhi pollution, says govt agency SAFAR
Farm fires - where stubble left after harvesting rice is burnt to clear fields - have contributed as much as 40% of the pollution in Delhi, SAFAR, a weather forecasting agency under the ministry of earth sciences has said. - Reuters
- November 18, 2024 11:06
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Physical classes discontinued for Delhi students
Physical classes discontinued for Delhi students. Classes to go online till further orders, other than for classes 10 and 12 - ANI
- November 18, 2024 11:03
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Thick haze engulfs Taj Mahal
In Agra, a thick layer of haze engulfed the Taj Mahal amid the rise in air pollution levels. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Agra remains in the ‘Poor’ category.
Visitors look toward the Taj Mahal through morning air pollution and fog in Agra, India, November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
- November 18, 2024 11:03
Delhi Pollution Live udpates: Delhi airport notice cites low visibility, says all flight operations normal
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.” - ANI
- November 18, 2024 10:59
Delhi pollution live updates: Toxic foam seen floating on Yamuna river; residents complain of difficulty in breathing and eye irritation
The air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts. The air quality level plunged to ‘severe plus’ levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index recorded at 7 am was 483 in the national capital.
A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes. - ANI.Read the full report here.
