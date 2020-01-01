National

Delhiites shiver as minimum temperature falls to 2.4 degree Celsius

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

File photo

The air quality was in the “severe” category.

Delhiites continued to remain in the grip of cold conditions on Wednesday, as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, officials said.

Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions, they said.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal,” a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 per cent. The air quality recorded at 9:38 AM was 433 in the “severe” category.

According to the Meteorological department, it would be partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature in the national capital would hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Published on January 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Socio-economic disparity reflects in migration too: Study