The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 10.30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent,” the India Meteorological Department said.

“The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day while the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius,” it said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature.