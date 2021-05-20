Delhi’s new Covid19 infections dip further to 3,231 on May 20

The national capital Delhi recorded 3,231 fresh Covid cases and 233 fatalities in the 24 hours to Thursday, the Delhi State health bulletin showed.

This is the fourth day in a row that the daily new infection cases remained below the 5000 mark. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 new cases and 235 deaths.

Thursday single day tally is the lowest since April 1, when the daily new infection spike was 2,790 cases. The daily test positivity rate on Thursday dipped to 5.5 per cent, according to Delhi Health department data.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Thursday evening that Delhi has less than a day stock of Covishield for 18–44 age group and half of the vaccination centres for this group will be shut from Friday. She also said the Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45+ age group on Thursday. Delhi has two days stock of Covaxin and nine days stock of Covishield left for the 45+ age group, she added. Delhi’s total vaccination count has reached 48,69,640 and the number of people have got both the doses stood at 11,01,742.

On the issue of black fungus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to tackle the rising cases of black fungus in the national capital. He later said that dedicated centres will be set up for treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis cases at three city government run hospitals – – Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi super speciality Hospital.