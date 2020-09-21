Demand for bus travel mounts in country

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The demand for bus services is found to be very high across the country.
With Union Ministry of Home advocating for unhindered inter-state travel, the industry is witnessing massive demand for travel from customers across the country, a Demand-Supply Conundrum report published by travel services platform Abhibus.
Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa have emerged as the top-5 cities where people are found to be searching for bus services.
Chennai has witnessed route searches of 6,00,000 weekly searches with Bengaluru-Chennai and Hyderabad-Chennai accounting for three lakh weekly searches each. Hyderabad due to limited routes is also most sought after on the list with seven lakh weekly searches. These include Vijayawada-Hyderabad (1.25 lakh searches), Vizag-Hyderabad (90,000 searches), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (1.60 lakh searches) routes.
“The supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of buses in most routes,” the report said.
“Private operators have opened up the routes despite a loss making proposition largely due to having to maintain social distancing norms – impacting the inventory of seats and additional expenses being incurred for maintaining safe travel conditions,” it said.
“Most of these top destinations are seeing three to five times increased interest compared to the interest in last September. Customers are waiting for opening up of routes to predominantly undertake essential travel and to some extent tourism,” Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Abhibus, said.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...