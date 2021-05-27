Demand for oxygen beds starts declining in Chennai

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Demand for oxygen beds in Chennai has eased with the number of Covid cases declining in the last 10 days. However, the need for ICU beds dropped only by a fraction and continues to be high.
As per data available in public domain, with 1,171 beds with oxygen support, occupancy on May 4 was 93.9 per cent. This peaked at 99.1 per cent on May 12 and since then has declined to 87.9 per cent on Thursday.
However, ICU bed occupancy has been flat at 97-98 per cent during this period. ICU occupancy dropped little today to 97 per cent (67 available). Both oxygen bed and ICU occupancy reduction and a fall in test positive rate to 14.2 per cent bode well, said Vijayanand, a Covid Data Analyst, in a tweet on Thursday.
According to V Ashwin Karuppan, consultant in General Medicine at Gleneagles Global Health City, the demand for ventilator beds still continues to be high. That is because smaller set ups where they do not have an oxygen facility or where they are unable to manage the oxygen demands are sending patients to bigger hospitals. The average stay of an ICU patient is around 14 days and it can go up to 21 days or longer. There are many demands for ventilators and the demand continues to stay at a higher point. And we don’t see any decrease in cases now, he added.
Spoorthi Arun at Promed hospital says that frantic calls from patients in ambulances, going from one hospital to another, in search of a bed, have thankfully decreased. Requirement for oxygen beds has also decreased over the past few days. However, calls for ICU beds or sicker patients with higher CT scores have not, she added.
Superimposed bacterial or fungal infections are some of the common reasons for longer ICU stays. Patients are tolerating lower oxygen saturations for longer periods of time compared to pre-covid era, she said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...