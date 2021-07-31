Democracy must go on; will be in Delhi every 2 months: Mamata Banerjee

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
“Democracy must go on”, were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s parting words as she left Delhi after a five-day visit on Friday, promising to return to the capital once every two months.
Terming her stay as “successful”, Banerjee’s first trip to the national capital after her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly polls was akin to testing the waters before she waded deeper into national politics.
“The visit was successful. Met a lot of my colleagues for political reasons. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is ‘save democracy, save country’. I will come here every two months,” said the Chief Minister before leaving TMC MP and nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s residence.
Banerjee also said that she supports the farmers’ issue and is in touch with them.
She was referring to their protest against three agri laws, which were enacted in September last year.
“There cannot be anything better than opposition unity for a political purpose. I couldn’t meet every leader that I wanted to because of Covid protocols. However, the outcome of the meetings has been good. Let us work together,” the TMC supremo said.
She met some leaders of opposition parties, raising speculations about the possible united opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Kamal Nath and Abhishkh Singhvi.
From the BJP, she met only Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. She also met DMK leader Kanimozhi among the non-BJP leaders.
With her proclaiming, “Ab poore desh mein khela hobe” (the game will be on all over the country now)”, many political pundits believe Banerjee seems to have blown the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Banerjee on Tuesday had said that the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own, sidestepping questions of her taking on the leadership role.
Asked about her efforts to unite the Opposition leaders, she had said that it will happen “automatically”.
She had also said that she will meet all Opposition members after the Parliament session is over and the coronavirus situation normalises.
