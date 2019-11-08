Demonetisation derailed economy, says Mamata; BJP hits back

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described demonetisation as a “futile exercise” and said the BJP-led central government’s move to ban high-value currency notes on this day in 2016 ruined the country’s economy.
The saffron party was quick to hit back, claiming that the global financial crisis had a cascading effect on India’s economy and demonetisation had no role in it.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, on the third anniversary of note ban, asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives. “Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise,” the chief minister tweeted.
“Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected,” she added.
Taking a jibe at Banerjee, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said the chief minister should refrain from commenting on matters she did not understand. “It would be better if she takes concrete steps to revive the economy of the State instead of trying to score brownie points in politics. The economic slowdown is due to global economic crisis. All nations are affected. The chief minister should stop commenting on matters she doesn’t understand,” Basu maintained.
Not a single industry has come up in Bengal during Banerjee’s tenure, the BJP leader said.
“I would request her to look for avenues to improve the economic and industrial scenario of the state. During her tenure we have not seen a single industry coming up in Bengal,” Basu added.
Banerjee, during her campaign for Lok Sabha elections, earlier this year, had promised to conduct a probe into the demonetisation drive, if voted to power at the Centre.
On the first anniversary of note ban, she had turned her Twitter display picture black in protest. On several occasions, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Narendra Modi government’s move was a “big scam” which benefited only a handful of people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes — 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value — would cease to be legal tender.
Modi had said that the decision was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...