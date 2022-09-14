Despite AAP expressing reservations, recruitment rallies for Agniveers going on in Punjab

Despite the Punjab government opposing the Agnipath scheme, the Army is continuing with recruitment rallies for selection of Agniveers from the State which is one of the key catchment areas also for retaining the class composition of regiments.

The Army said that its recruitment for four years under the Agnipath scheme is progressing as per schedule for 2022-23. So far recruitment rallies in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur have been successfully conducted with the full support of civil administration. “The registration and footfall of candidates have been encouraging as per trends of previous years,” pointed out sources.

No plans to shift venue

More rallies will be held at Patiala (from September 17 to September 30), Ferozepur (from November 1 to November 16) and Jalandhar (November 21 to December 10), for recruitment, will also be conducted as per the schedule in close coordination with the civil administration, said Army officials. "It is reiterated that there is no plan to shift recruitment rallies from Punjab to any other State(s)," insisted Army sources.

After the Agnipath scheme was announced by Centre, which had also led to protest in many states, Punjab Assembly, on a resolution moved by AAP government, had sought a roll back of the recruitment regime in the tri-services of Army, Air Force and Navy.

Sources said that the response from other States is equally encouraging. For instance, in neighbouring Haryana, the government also offered financial assistance for conducting the rallies in its State.

Apart from this, the government is also trying to get rid of misgivings of Nepal which has also expressed reservation over the Agnipath scheme.