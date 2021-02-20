Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka maintains lowest unemployment rate: Yediyurappa tells NITI Aayog

Despite Covid-19 pandemic wrecking the state's economy, Karnataka has been able to maintain the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.6 per cent. The national unemployment rate is around 7 per cent.

Speaking at the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said “the State has managed to create employment by engaging private sector and said MoUs made with e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart to boost marketing of local products and steps were taken to upgrade the skill development training in partnership with industry leaders.

“Despite Covid pandemic, our fiscal indicators have been contained within the limits of Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002. Also, the State for Industrial development has brought out New Industrial Policy 2020-2024 and introduced an affidavit based clearance system and taken steps to promote exports.

State’s request

The Chief Minister has requested the NITI Aayog to declare Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project as national projects. He also requested approval of six proposals worth ₹6,673 crore under modernisation of canal projects and additional grants were also sought for river diversion projects.

“Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is taken up in joint venture with Railways, The three ports being developed under the PPP model ” he said.

The Prime Minister was requested to set up a mechanism to fast track disposal of cases in courts as infrastructure projects are hampered due to litigation and environmental protests. Financial support was sought to take up initiatives under National Educational Policy and also requested to provide ₹4,300 crore to create an optical fibre network to provide connectivity to all Government Offices.

The Chief minister has brought to the Council’s notice, steps taken by the State A task force to promote an integrated farming system being set up, farmers contact centres made as a single point of contact for region specific input supplies and advisories, water security plan is being developed in 41 overexploited taluks under Atal Bhu Jal Yojna, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Portal - Akansha has been created for the development of backward taluks and sectors.

He mentioned that under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 3,409 hospitals have enrolled, which is the maximum in the country. Under Ayushman Bharat 13 lakh people were given treatment facilities at a cost of ₹2,753 crore. As many as 4,607 health and wellness centres have been operationalised and integrated public health policy has already been initiated with importance to Ayush