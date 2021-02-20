Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka maintains lowest unemployment rate: Yediyurappa tells NITI Aayog

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Despite Covid-19 pandemic wrecking the state's economy, Karnataka has been able to maintain the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.6 per cent. The national unemployment rate is around 7 per cent.
Speaking at the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said “the State has managed to create employment by engaging private sector and said MoUs made with e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart to boost marketing of local products and steps were taken to upgrade the skill development training in partnership with industry leaders.
“Despite Covid pandemic, our fiscal indicators have been contained within the limits of Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002. Also, the State for Industrial development has brought out New Industrial Policy 2020-2024 and introduced an affidavit based clearance system and taken steps to promote exports.
The Chief Minister has requested the NITI Aayog to declare Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project as national projects. He also requested approval of six proposals worth ₹6,673 crore under modernisation of canal projects and additional grants were also sought for river diversion projects.
“Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is taken up in joint venture with Railways, The three ports being developed under the PPP model ” he said.
The Prime Minister was requested to set up a mechanism to fast track disposal of cases in courts as infrastructure projects are hampered due to litigation and environmental protests. Financial support was sought to take up initiatives under National Educational Policy and also requested to provide ₹4,300 crore to create an optical fibre network to provide connectivity to all Government Offices.
The Chief minister has brought to the Council’s notice, steps taken by the State A task force to promote an integrated farming system being set up, farmers contact centres made as a single point of contact for region specific input supplies and advisories, water security plan is being developed in 41 overexploited taluks under Atal Bhu Jal Yojna, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Portal - Akansha has been created for the development of backward taluks and sectors.
He mentioned that under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 3,409 hospitals have enrolled, which is the maximum in the country. Under Ayushman Bharat 13 lakh people were given treatment facilities at a cost of ₹2,753 crore. As many as 4,607 health and wellness centres have been operationalised and integrated public health policy has already been initiated with importance to Ayush
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
Investors can choose from three ETFs and one index fund benchmarked to Nifty 50 Value 20
The scheme invests in both value and growth stocks, and follows a buy-and-hold strategy
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...