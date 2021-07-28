‘Despite Covid, disinvestment broadly on track’

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Government is striving to complete strategic disinvestment of some Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including Air India and BPCL, said the Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey, here on Wednesday.
“I would certainly say, Air India we are very keen. Despite the problems, we may have some delay because of Covid but broadly disinvestment is on track. Some of the key transactions which we ought to complete in this financial year, for the first time the Finance Minister has mentioned in the Budget speech naming the enterprises. We are striving to conclude the transactions,” he said while addressing an event organised by an industry chamber.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech: “In spite of Covid-19, we have kept working towards strategic disinvestment.
A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam limited among others would be completed in 2021-22. Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22.”
Pandey said that DIPAM has already received multiple expressions of interest for strategic sale of companies such as Air India and BPCL. “We are striving to complete it this fiscal,” he said while adding that DIPAM is working to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle for monetising land and other surplus assets of CPSEs inline with the Finance Minister’s announcement.
Land assets of CPSEs which are to be closed down and other non-core assets of companies under strategic divestment would be pooled and then monetised. This may include those of Scooters India, Hindustan Flourocarbons, Bharat Pumps and Compressors and HMT. In the current fiscal, the government aims to mop up ₹1.75-lakh crore from CPSE disinvestment. Of this, ₹1-lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions and ₹75,000 crore from CPSE disinvestment.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...