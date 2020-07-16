Despite early gains, Kerala stares yet again at Covid-19 crisis

Coping with the counterfeit parts menace during Covid
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Kerala’s early gains during Covid-19 crisis have been reversed considerably as it looks at crossing 10,000 cases by the third week of July. B Ekbal, member of Kerala’s State Planning Board said that the State is staring at the third stage of the pandemic, as cases resurface.
In March, cases had spiked by from three positive cases on the first to 202 on March 30. Only up to 19 persons, up to 9.4 per cent patients had recovered by March-end. In April, Kerala made huge strides in containing the pandemic. By April 1 it had reported 241 cases which swelled to 496, up to 106 per cent rise, by April 30. But up to 74 per cent or 369 infected had recovered by then, according to the data reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Ekbal stated that repatriation of locals has led to a drastic increase in the Covid-19 cases again in subsequent months. “While until May 4, we had under 500 cases in total since the pandemic began, now we are reporting up to 600 cases every day. By this measure we will cross 10,000 cases in a day or two,” he said.
Kerala had reported a total of 497 cases till May 1 which rose to 1,208 cases until the end of the month, by May 31, an increase of 143 per cent. From the previous month’s recovery rate of 74 per cent, the recovery rate in May dropped to 48 per cent as only 575 patients recovered.
In June, the monthly rise in cases was even higher. 1,269 cumulative cases reported till June 1 rose to 4,189 cases by June 30, an increase of 230 per cent. Of these 51 per cent or 2,152 had recovered.
“As locals return from hotspots like Delhi, Maharashtra as well as international destinations like UAE, the case positivity rate in Kerala is increasing,” Ekbal said.
While June saw the largest monthly increase in cases after April, July too is showing similar trends.
From 4,442 cases recorded until July 1 the cases have risen to 9,553 by July 16, an increase of 115 per cent. Of 9,553 cases, only 4,634 or 48 per cent have recovered while another 35 have died.
India’s recovery rate stands at close to 63 per cent, while Kerala’s recovery rate has dropped beneath the national average.
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
A reader reminds fellow Indians of the fundamental right and duty to tell others what’s good for them
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...