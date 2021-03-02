Despite snags and snafus, people queue up for vaccine

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
On Day One of the expanded national vaccination programme that kicked-off on Monday for citizens above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities, there was no evidence of the vaccine hesitancy that marred the first two phases in which frontline workers got their shots.
Instead, reports poured in from all across the country of people ready with their laptops or smartphones at 9.00 am sharp to start registering on the Co-WIN portal, or enthusiastically queuing up in hospitals an hour ahead.
S Anand, an octogenarian in Mumbai, expressed disappointment that despite getting on to the portal within the opening minutes, he could get a slot only for the end of the month.
In Hyderabad, 100-year old Jaidev Chowdhry, who got his shot at the Medicover hospital and was the eldest in the State to get the Covid-19 vaccine, sounded triumphant: “I have been waiting for this day to get vaccinated and enjoy my social life. Lots of hesitations and misinformation were being spread about the vaccine,” he said.
However, it was by no means smooth sailing for everyone, as technical snags hit the vaccination process in several places and people reported being frustrated by the Co-WIN portal, or being turned away at hospitals. Some also reported lack of clarity over payment. According to sources, vaccines would be administered for free at government hospitals and at a cost of ₹250 per dose at private ones.
In Chennai, 75-year-old TS Rajagopalan tried without success to register himself on Co-WIN and finally called up an authorised private hospital that was listed as part of the walk-in vaccination drive. But the hospital said it was awaiting a formal letter of approval from the government to start vaccination.
Both Apollo Hospitals and MGM Healthcare issued statements on a successful vaccination drive with the latter reporting a turnout of 200 beneficiaries on the first day.
Meanwhile, top private and charitable hospitals in Mumbai were not able to participate in the expanded vaccination programme due to technical snags. Disappointed at the development, they have written to the Maharashtra government.
The hospitals unable to participate included Breach Candy Hospital, Bombay Hospital, PD Hinduja Hospital, Jaslok, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Nanavati Hospital, and Hiranandani, among others. And the development comes at a time when the city and State are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
In Pune, at the Kamla Nehru Hospital, senior citizens queued up since early morning. In Nagpur, vaccination was delayed as the server was down and people were finding it difficult to register their names.
In Gujarat, at several private hospitals in Ahmedabad and other major cities of the State, vaccination couldn’t start on March 1 due to server issues. Citizens and hospitals claimed registrations couldn’t happen on Co-WIN despite several attempts. At several locations, hospitals reported delay in delivery of vaccines, while in Ahmedabad some private hospitals faced payment issues for the jab.
In Karnataka, there was confusion over commencement of vaccination at several centres in the State, and many senior citizens who had registered early were seen fretting over the delay. The State health ministry attributed the delay for the official inauguration held outside the State Capital, which only commenced at 12 noon.
In West Bengal, too, the Co-WIN 2.0 app was activated only at noon on Monday. According to a spokesperson of AMRI Hospitals, 69 people got the vaccine at the Dhakuria unit, while 80 people were administered the first dose at the hospital’s Mukundapur unit.
“We faced some teething problems on day one, but we are sure these will be sorted out within the course of this week. All of us learning at every step,” said Rupak Barua, Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals, in a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...