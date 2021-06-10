Despite taking Chinese jabs, Indians yet to get visas: MEA

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after meeting the country’s condition of getting vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, but are yet to be issued visas, said the MEA.
“Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese Embassy would be able to issue them visas soon,” said a MEA spokesperson.
Currently, persons from China, including Chinese nationals, are able to travel to India despite the absence of direct connectivity.
However, for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing on Thursday.
“In March this year, the Chinese Embassy issued a notification about facilitating visas for those taking Chinese-made vaccines.
“It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after getting vaccinated in that manner but are yet to be issued visas. Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese Embassy will be able to issue them visas soon,” said Bagchi.
The MEA has been in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek an early resumption of travel by Indians to China, especially for those who work or study there. “While we recognise the need to ensure safety and strictly follow Covid related protocols, essential two way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India,” said Bagchi.
Responding to a media query on Pakistan’s remarks about the possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India following media reports related to seizure of suspected material in Bokaro last week, the spokesperson said that the material was not uranium.
“The Department of Atomic Energy, after due evaluation and laboratory analysis of the material sample, has stated that the material seized last week is not uranium and not radioactive.
“The gratuitous remarks about India by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry drawing upon a media report indicate their disposition to malign India without caring to check or verify facts,” he said.
