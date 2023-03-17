The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 22,907 flights per week from 110 airports for the summer schedule, between March 26 and October 28.

“Summer Schedule 2023,” which will be effective from March 26t till October 28 for the scheduled domestic airlines, has been finalised after the slot conference meeting held in February 2023,” the Indian aviation regulator said on Friday.

There are 22,907 departures per week that have been finalised to or from 110 airports as per the summer schedule of 2023, compared to 21,941 departures per week from 106 airports in the winter schedule of 2022. “Out of these 110 airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong, and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines, whereas operations from Ziro and Hindon airports are not proposed in the Summer Schedule 2023,” it added.

More flights

IndiGo will operate 11,465 flights every week, which is the highest number of departures; SpiceJet will operate 2,240 flights; and Tata-owned Air India’s weekly departures will be 2,178 flights. Vistara and Go First will operate 1,856 and 1,538 flights, respectively, whereas AirAsia will operate 1,456 flights. Alliance Air will operate 887 flights, and the newest airline, Akasa Air, will operate 751 flights.

In the 2022 summer schedule, the airline’s number of flights is 10,085 flights. Alliance Air, Air Asia, SpiceJet, and Vistara will operate fewer flights in the upcoming summer schedule compared to the 2022 winter schedule, which is from October 28, 2022, to March 25, 2023.

IndiGo registered a growth of 13 per cent, Go First saw 10 per cent growth, and Air India registered 9.45 per cent growth compared to the previous schedule.

New operators

According to the release, Star Air and Fly Big will oprate a higher number of weekly flights in the summer schedule at 234 and 220, respectively. IndiaOne will be the new operator in the 2023 summer schedule and it will operate 82 weekly flights.