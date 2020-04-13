Dharavi locality disinfected with a massive machine in a bid to curb infection: Report

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The Mumbai Fire Department on Sunday disinfected one of Asia’s biggest slums, Dharavi with a massive machine in a bid to curb the rising number of cases in the area, according to media reports.
The Fire Department officials attempted to disinfect a locality in Dharavi using an advanced level ariel mist blowing machine, a Protector 600 to curb infection and reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Dharavi had reported four new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total number of cases in the slum to 47 since the first case was reported on April 1 as per reports. It had also reported one death from Dharavi on Monday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said taking the total number of deaths in Dharavi to five, as per the report.
Out of the new cases reported, three new coronavirus cases were from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar Chawl of Dharavi. The 47 cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi.
Maharashtra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. The State had reported 1,987 active cases 149 deaths on Sunday.
The Maharashtra government said that it has decided to extend the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14,as a preventive measure to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the State.
“The lockdown will continue till April 30. Instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. I request you to not panic,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted.
